Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Claim $10 Bonus for Sports Prediction Markets

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New customers will automatically receive a $10 bonus.

We expect Kalshi to be a popular option for the NFL season. It recently added options for individual games, which starts on Thursday night for football fans. The Hall of Fame Game is set between the Chargers and Lions. Below, we explain how to claim this bonus and buy contracts.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NFL Games, Future Outcomes

It’s your first chance to make trades on an NFL game. The Lions have a 54% chance to win the Hall of Fame Game on Kalshi, while the Chargers have a 46% chance. This means you can buy contracts for the Lions at 54 cents each. If they happen to get the win, a single contract will result in a $1 payout.

It’s also a great time to make predictions on future outcomes this season. You can buy contracts for division winners, awards, conference winners and the Super Bowl.

Right now, the Eagles have the best chance to win another Lombardi Trophy at 13%. They are followed by the Ravens, Bills, Chiefs, Lions and Packers.

How to Get a $10 Bonus the Kalshi Promo Code

Begin making trades on sports, politics and more future outcomes after signing up with this welcome offer. It is a legal and safe mobile app regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Make $100 worth of trades to claim the $10 bonus.

Make Trades on MLB Games, Other Markets

Baseball fans can make trades during MLB action. The Rangers have a 40% chance to get the win against the Mariners on Thursday night. Let’s say you buy multiple contracts for the Rangers, and they get off to a great start. Their price will likely increase, giving you the chance to sell for a profit.

Other popular markets include Fed fund rates, what Amazon will say on their next earnings call, Democratic nominee for president in 2028 and TIME’s Person of the Year. If you have success in making trades, you can find your user profile on the leaderboard. This also gives you the chance to see what the top customers are up to.

Follow the links above to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. New users can lock-in a $10 bonus for prediction markets after making $100 worth of trades.