Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Here’s How to Get Top Prediction Market Sign Up Bonus

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. This will automatically result in a $10 bonus.

There are markets for all MLB games. Predict the winner in the Red Sox vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Giants vs. Braves, Astros vs. Diamondbacks, Brewers vs. Mariners or Twins vs. Dodgers on Tuesday. Below, we explain how trading works and go over the welcome bonus.

Using Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB Games

Kalshi has the Twins with a 34% chance to beat the Dodgers on Tuesday night, while Los Angeles has a 66% chance to get the win. This means you can buy a single contract for the Twins for 34 cents.

Let’s say you bought 100 contracts for the Twins at $34. If Minnesota happens to get the win, you’ll receive a $100 payout. Keep in mind that you’ll have a chance to sell your contracts during the game. The Twins could jump out to a lead, giving you an opportunity to sell and make a profit before the result.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi is a regulated prediction market app in the US. New customers can get a bonus for buying contracts by taking these easy steps.

Click here to register using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, SSN, email and other basic information to verify your identity. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to release the $10 bonus.

Other Sports Prediction Markets

There are multiple categories of markets. Find options for politics, culture, climate, economics, financials and health. These are just some of the other options you can find for outcomes in sports:

NL Manager of the Year

Tennis Matches

Pro Football Champion

Prop Baseball Champion

All WNBA Games

Golf Tournaments

NBA Trades

It’s not much of a surprise to see the Dodgers with the best chance to win the World Series at 27%. However, there has been some movement among other teams, like the Brewers. Milwaukee has been hot, so they have recently gone up to 7%.

And it’s not too early to buy several contracts for the NFL. Last time I checked, the Eagles were on top, but that has changed. The Chiefs now have the best chance to win the Super Bowl at 13%. They are followed by the Ravens, Bills and Eagles at 12% each.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. New customers can make $100 worth of trades to snag a $10 bonus for prediction markets.