Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Bonus for MLB Predictions, Sports Trading

Register with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades to score a $10 bonus. Begin buying and selling contracts today on the popular mobile app.

Kalshi gained momentum by providing markets for the previous presidential election. But it really ramped up by getting into the sports space. Now, customers can make predictions on every MLB game. Below, we look at some of the matchups on Sunday night and how the process works.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB Game Winners

The holiday weekend will end with multiple great MLB games on Sunday. These are some of the matchups and prices for contracts:

Astros (38%) vs. Dodgers (64%)

Cardinals (36%) vs. Cubs (66%)

Rangers (46%) vs. Padres (56%)

Giants (49%) vs. Athletics (53%)

This means you can buy a single contract for the Padres at 56 cents. If they end up winning, this contract will result in a $1 payout. But you will also have the chance to sell your contracts during the action.

Let’s say the Padres jump out to an early lead. You can try to sell your contracts to secure winnings, and the end outcome wouldn’t matter.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi has become an entertaining way to make predictions on a wide range of outcomes in sports. Complete these steps to score a bonus for trading.

Click here to sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, date of birth and SSN. Use an accepted payment method to fund your account Start buying and selling contracts, making $100 worth of trades.

The minimum amount of trades will release the $10 bonus. It’s legal and regulated in the US, giving customers ways to grow their portfolio with 3.75% APY.

Other Prediction Markets for Sports, Politics

It has much more than just MLB. Try making predictions on the Club World Cup winner, Open Championship winner, Wimbledon winner, Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 1 and much more.

It has a tab full of trending topics for politics, culture and economics. You can even send in an idea if they don’t have a market you want. These are just some of the markets you can find:

How high will Bitcoin get this month?

Who will win the NYC Mayoral race?

Will this July be the hottest July ever?

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth Rotten Tomatoes Score

Gas prices in the US this month

How many trade deals with the USA make before Thursday?

