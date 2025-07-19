Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus to Trade UFC 318, MLB Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP to redeem a bonus for sports prediction markets. Click here to get started with a welcome offer and view options for this weekend. Customers can buy markets for UFC 318 and MLB games.









Apply the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. New users will receive a $10 bonus.

Kalshi has gained popularity across the US after adding prediction markets for sports. On Saturday, you can use this bonus for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier and other bouts on the main card.

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Use Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for UFC 318

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Sports Markets UFC 318, MLB Games, The Open Championship, College Football Champion, NFL Champion, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The main card of UFC 318 begins at 10 pm ET. Poirier will be taking on Holloway for the third time in the last fight of his career. He’ll retire in front of a New Orleans crowd, hopefully having Lil’ Wayne wrap the BMF belt around his waist.

Poirier has a 47% chance to win on Kalshi, meaning you can buy a single contract for 47 cents. If he happens to win the fight, you’ll receive a $1 payout. Keep in mind that you can follow along with the bout and trade as the action unfolds. You could find an opportunity to sell your contracts for a profit before the result.

There are also markets for Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov, Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez, Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull and Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi allows customers to predict outcomes in sports and many other categories. There are options for politics, culture, climate, economics and health. Take these steps to claim a bonus.

Sign up here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, date of birth and SSN. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 worth of trades to score a $10 bonus.

Use the search bar to browse for different markets. If you don’t see a market you’d like, it allows you to send in ideas.

Live Trading During MLB Games

Trade outcomes for MLB games on Saturday. There are percentages for each of the following matchups:

Giants vs. Blue Jays

Reds vs. Mets

Royals vs. Marlins

Angels vs. Phillies

White Sox vs. Pirates

Padres vs. Nationals

Orioles vs. Rays

Tigers vs. Rangers

Athletics vs. Guardians

Yankees vs. Braves

Red Sox vs. Cubs

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Twins vs. Rockies

Brewers vs. Dodgers

Astros vs. Mariners

You can also buy contracts for Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick or another golfer to win The Open Championship in Northern Ireland. And it’s not too early to take a look at markets for college football and the NFL.

Register through the links above to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Redeem a $10 bonus for sports prediction markets.