Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Prediction Markets This Weekend

Simply create an account with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 worth of trades. This will release a $10 bonus that can be used for buying contracts.

Kalshi is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It initial became popular by providing markets for the previous presidential election, but the options have multiplied since then. It even has markets for every MLB matchup, along with other outcomes in sports, politics and culture.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code for MLB Games

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Markets Sports, Politics, Climate, Culture, Economy, Tech & Science, Health, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Dodgers will be taking on the Giants on Friday night. You can buy a contract for the Dodgers at 46 cents or the Giants at 54 cents.

Let’s say you purchase several contracts for the Dodgers. Each contract will result in a $1 payout if they happen to win the game. However, you’ll have opportunities during the action to sell for a profit or limit your losses.

Markets are also available for the Cubs vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Tigers, Mets vs. Royals, Pirates vs. Twins, Rangers vs. Astros and Phillies vs. Padres. The Home Run Derby is approaching, so you can use your bonus to take Raleigh or another player to win the contest.

MLB games are just one option for sports fans. Predict outcomes for the Scottish Open, Wimbledon, ISCO Championship, Club World Cup and more. It’s not too early to buy contracts for the NFL team you think will win it all.

Kalshi Promo Code: Guide to Claim the $10 Bonus

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on Kalshi. It allows users to freely fund accounts and get 3.75% APY on all cash positions. Start by taking these steps to claim the best welcome offer.

Click here to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email, date of birth and SSN to verify your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit Make $100 worth of trades to release the $10 bonus.

Trending Markets in Politics, Culture, etc.

Go through a dozen different categories. Plus, you can search for a market or even send in an idea. These are just a few of the trending markets at the moment:

Total Spotify streams for Justin Bieber’s ‘All I Can Take’ by July 18, 2025

Who will Trump talk to before August?

“Superman” Rotten Tomatoes score

How high will Bitcoin get this year?

Top UF Netflix movie this week

Gas prices in the US this month

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2025

