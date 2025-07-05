Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Other Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Kalshi promo code allows new customers to redeem a $10 bonus for buying contracts. Simply create an account and make your first $100 worth of trades to gain the bonus.

Kalshi gained popularity for offering markets for the presidential election. Shortly after, it entered the sports space. If you can think of a prediction to make, there is likely a market for it. Below, we go over just some of the popular options and how to register.

Kalshi Promo Code for Current Events

One of the most popular sports markets at the moment is for the Wimbledon. For example, you can take Carlos Alcaraz to win the tournament at 43%. This means a single contract with cost 43 cents. If he happens to win, that contract will result in a $1 payout.

However, you can choose to sell the contract before the market is closed. If he makes the final, you may choose to secure a payout if you think Alcaraz may lose. It has even started adding markets for individual matches and games. Follow along with the action to make trades during MLB, WNBA games.

But it goes far beyond sports. These are just a few of the other markets that are trending:

How high will Bitcoin get this month?

This July to be the hottest July ever?

TOP USA song on Spotify today?

Will egg prices go up this month?

Number of tornadoes this month?

“Weapons” Rotten Tomato score?

Gas prices in the US this month?

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

The app makes it easy to buy and sell contracts on a variety of outcomes. First, complete the following steps to lock-in a welcome offer.

Click here to register with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number and SSN. Fund your account using an accepted banking method, like a credit card. Make $100 worth of trades.

Once you’ve made enough trades, Kalshi will give you a $10 bonus.

Get in Your Prediction for the NFL Season

It’s not too early to make your prediction for the next NFL season, which is just a few months away. Here are the current chances for the top NFL teams to win the title.

Baltimore Raves: 12%

Buffalo Bills: 12%

Philadelphia Eagles: 12%

Kansas City Chiefs: 11%

Detroit Lions: 9%

San Francisco 49ers: 6%

Los Angeles Rams: 5%

Washington Commanders: 5%

Cincinnati Bengals: 4%

Green Bay Packers: 4%

Minnesota Vikings: 4%

