Create an account with the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus to use buying contracts.

Kalshi launched back in 2021, really gaining popularity after offering markets for the presidential election. Since, it has expanded into a wide variety of topics. Below, we explain how the platform works and list some of the most popular markets.

Use Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Sports Predictions

The most popular sports market at the moment is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner. It’s no surprise to see Joey Chestnut at the highest cost. You can also find options for how many hot dogs will be eaten, as well as the Wimbledon. It’s giving Carlos Alcaraz the best chance to win the tournament.

Let’s use the Wimbledon as an example for how to buy contracts. A contract for Alcaraz is selling at 45 cents, meaning you can buy 100 contracts for a little over $45 (includes a small fee). If he happens to win, you’ll end up with a $100 payout.

There are even live markets, so you can follow along with matches and games to make trades during the action.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Start browsing through the different trading markets on Kalshi after taking these steps to register. Try searching for a topic and you may be surprised.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after making the minimum number of trades.

Selling Contracts Before the Result

You don’t have to wait until a result to get a payout. For example, let’s say to you Max Homa to win the John Deere Classic this weekend at 5%. His prize could go up to 10-15% after several good rounds, giving you the chance to sell if you don’t think he’ll end up winning.

The ESPY’s are coming up, meaning it’s a great time to make predictions on who will win awards. You can take Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the best basketball player or Saquon Barkley to be awarded with the best play of the year.

We’ve discussed some sports topics, but that’s just the beginning. Here are some of the trending markets now:

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce me married this year?

Gas prices in the US up this week?

Next US presidential race winner?

Jurassic World Rebirth Rotten Tomatoes score?

Will this be the hottest July ever?

Sign up through the links to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Get a $10 bonus to make predictions on sports, politics, movies, climate, economics and more.