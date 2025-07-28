FanDuel Promo Code: Score $150 MLB Bonus Ahead of Deadline

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Playoff races are heating up across MLB. The Rays and Yankees begin a four-game set in the Bronx tonight, and the two teams are battling for one of the three wild card spots in the American League. In the National League, the Cubs-Brewers series will determine who will sit atop the division. With these two matchups along with others like Dodgers-Reds and Mets-Padres, now is a good time to sign up. You can also capitalize on two WNBA games set to be played Monday.

Create a new account before the action starts to get your chance at $150 in bonus bets.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% All Sports Profit Boost, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Knowing that you have to win your $5 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets, you should look at a wide range of betting markets to find one you are comfortable with. Pick one that you feel is likely to settle as a win, rather than one that has better odds and a higher potential payout.

Any betting market will qualify for this offer, but if you plan to bet on one of the MLB games, you might want to look into some prop bets. Predicting the outcome of a single MLB game is hard, so targeting something like a strikeout prop or a hit prop could be the best way to go.

One of the WNBA games would work, too. Maybe you think the New York Liberty are likely to beat the Dallas Wings, but you could also bet on Sabrina Ionescu to score a certain number of points. Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place your wager and wait for it to settle.

FanDuel MLB Monday Parlays

When you set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of popular pre-made parlays within the app. Below are a few examples for Monday’s MLB games:

Troy Melton 6+ strikeouts, Cam Schlittler 6+ strikeouts, Chase Burns 7+ strikeouts, Jacob Misiorowski 7+ strikeouts (+3868)

Nick Kurtz, Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber EACH hit home runs (+3831)

Chase Burns over 5.5 strikeouts, Cristopher Sanchez over 6.5 strikeouts, Jacob Misiorowski over 5.5 strikeouts, Edward Cabrera over 4.5 strikeouts (+1020)

George Springer, Tyler O’Neill Cedric Mullins, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (+1750)

