FanDuel Promo Code: MLB Resumes This Weekend with $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure the latest FanDuel promo code offer to get in on the action for Friday’s MLB games, The Open Championship or any other market. Just bet $5 on any game and get $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins. Click here and complete the sign-up process before Friday’s action gets started.





The All-Star break concludes with Friday’s MLB slate. Every team will be back in action. The next few weeks will have big implications for the trade deadline. It is make-of-break time for teams that are teetering on playoff contention. With games like Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays, Brewers-Dodgers along with The Open Championship continuing, you will have plenty of chances to score the $150 in bonus bets.

Sign up now to make the most of this welcome offer and capitalize on in-app offers for Friday.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus on MLB, Golf, More

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed With Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If You Win More In-App Promos 30% British Open Profit Boost, 50% UFC 318 Profit Boost, No Sweat Bets, etc. Bonus Last Verified On July, 18 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As noted above, you must win your initial $5 bet to secure the $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code. With this in mind, you should place your $5 bet on a market that you believe is likely to settle as a win.

A moneyline, spread, over/under or prop bet will work with this promo. Specifically, as it relates to baseball, you might want to look into some prop bet options. Predicting the winner of an individual MLB game is hard, even if the matchup looks lopsided on paper. Betting on certain player to record a hit or a specific number of strikeouts might give you a better chance of securing the $150 in bonus bets.

The Open Championship will also be taking place throughout the weekend. You can bet on any market for the tournament and get the $150 in bonus bets if your wager settles as a win.

Once you find a bet you are comfortable with, place your wager and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

Claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Star the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our other links on this page. Complete the registration process and instantly receive the welcome offer. There is no need to enter a code, as you will automatically get the offer by clicking one of our links. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, etc. This will cover your initial $5 bet. Once you place your wager wait for it to settle.

If you win the $150 in bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire from your account.

Claim Profit Boosts With FanDuel

When you are up and running with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of several in-app offers.

These offers include profit boost opportunities for MLB games, WNBA games, golf, tennis, boxing and more. The available offers will change depending on the events taking place that day.

Sign up now to take advantage of your welcome offer and profit boost opportunities.