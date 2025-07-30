FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Rays-Yankees, Any MLB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can collect a generous odds boost today. Set up a new account and lock in a bonus on the MLB, WNBA, or any other sport and market.







It starts with a $5 bet on any game in the MLB, WNBA or any other sport, and players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonus bets.

This sign-up bonus is a great starting point for new users, and FanDuel offers a ton of additional in-app bonuses and promotions for all users on a daily basis.

Unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win, then check out the other in-app offers from there.

FanDuel Promo Code to Win $150 with $5 Wager

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 25% WNBA Boost, 30% MLB SGP Boost, Refer-A-Friend Offers Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game. New users who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $150 in bonus bets.

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Wednesday, with a solid, three game WNBA betting slate as well. New users have ample opportunity to take advantage of this new user promo.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

One important note is that players can secure this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click above to redeem this offer, which will send players to a sign-up landing page.

Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Players who start with a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

These bonus bets can be used on all sports today, including the full MLB betting slate that features all 30 teams taking the diamond.

There are also three WNBA games, along a bunch more today. From there, check out everything else offered on FanDuel Sportsbook in the form of in-app promotions. These promotions are offered on a daily basis, including profit boosts and no-sweat bets.

In-App Highlights for July 30

As mentioned previously, new users are able to receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial, $5 wager on FanDuel wins.

After that, all users can take advantage of daily offers available on FanDuel. As for today, baseball fans can enjoy a 30% profit boost on any MLB SGP or SPG+ today. Those who like locking in hit parlays can do so and increase winnings while doing so.

Similarly, there is also a 25% profit boost available on the WNBA. This is available for any of the three WNBA games today.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.