FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, The Open, UFC 318

Win $150 in bonus bets on any $5 first MLB, UFC 318 or Open Championship wager today by registering with the FanDuel promo code at sign up. Simply sign up here , find a winner at -500 odds or longer and flip that first wager into a 30-1 return in bonus bets. No code is needed as the links will drive home the offer.







Initial bets can be made on any market of your choosing of $5 cash or more. Choose from games like Red Sox-Cubs, Angels-Phillies, Reds-Mets, Giants-Blue Jays or Yankees-Braves to make your very first bet with the sportsbook. Of course, plenty of eyes — and betting dollars — will be on the Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier showdown that headlines a stellar UFC 318 fight card. Some may wish to wait for the fights, but a winner on MLB’s Saturday slate could turn around the $150 bonus in time for all of the UFC action.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB, UFC 318, The Open

Start off your weekend the right way and collect $150 in bonus bets now by uploading the FanDuel promo code to your new betting account. Then, with any cash bet of $5 or more, you will be eligible for the welcome bonus.

If the first wager you place on FanDuel settles as a win, you win cash plus the $150 in bonus bets. These bets will then be good for an entire week on any wagers of your choosing.

For example, say you feel confidently that the Braves are going to beat the Yankees today. You could put your initial $5 on Atlanta’s moneyline. If they win, you win the bonus.

You could also use the player prop market to qualify your first wager. Something like Kyle Schwarber’s hit total, as the All-Star game MVP, would make your wager eligible, for instance.

Taylor vs. Will UFC 318 Headlines Weekend Offers

Along with the welcome bonus, FanDuel has a ton of promotional options on their app that you can use for other betting markets as well. Check out some of the best for this weekend, including their Fight Night profit boost and offers on The Open:

Get a profit boost on any fight Saturday – MMA or boxing

Taylor vs. Will: Enhance your bet by choosing to back either Taylor Lewan (Max Holloway) or Will Compton (Dustin Poirier) for UFC 318

The Open Boost: Increase your betting odds when you wager on a Top 5, 10 and/or 20 finish this weekend

Using FanDuel Promo Code to Sign Up Today

Be sure to follow the directions and input the FanDuel promo code where it is directed. Then, be sure to include all of your personal details like legal name, date of birth, home address and turn on the location settings of your phone or device to ensure that your account is legitimate.

Make your first cash deposit by using a secure payment option like a debit card or online bank. This amount should include enough to cover the entire first bet you wish to make on FanDuel.

FanDuel bonuses will arrive in your account and be available for a total of seven (7) days. To use the bonus bets, select the amount of bonuses you wish to use on a single wager in your betslip. Any bonuses left unused after seven (7) days will expire.