FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, PSG-Real Madrid, Wimbledon

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer for July 9th MLB matchups and the second semifinal of the Club World Cup featuring Real Madrid and PSG. Ahead of a weekend loaded with baseball, boxing and plenty more, this 30x return of bonus bets is a great way to jump into the sportsbook action. Click here and start your new account with a $5 bet on any market and get $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.





With plenty of intriguing MLB matchups like Mets-Orioles, Phillies-Giants alongside the Club World Cup games set to take place today and Sunday’s final, this is a perfect opportunity for new users to get in their $5 bets and win $150 in bonus bets to get their accounts off to a fast start.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 July 4 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% Profit Boost on Any Sport, WNBA 25% SGP Profit Boost, MLB No Sweat Bet Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you create your account with FanDuel Sportsbook, all you have to do from there is place your $5 bet. However, you should take your time and find a market you believe is likely to settle as a win to maximize your chances of winning the $150 in bonus bets.

If you plan to bet on an MLB game like Phils-Giants or any other matchup, you might want to look into some prop markets as opposed to placing a simple moneyline bet.

Considering these types of markets could lead you to finding a more favorable $5 wager. Prioritize likelihood to settle as a win over the odds for this bet. This strategy could be used for the Club World Cup games taking place as well.

Once you find a market you are comfortable with, place your bet and wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will get your $150 in bonus bets to use within seven days.

Highlights In-App

Along with the bet $5, win $150 bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook currently offers a 30% profit boost for any MLB same-game parlay along with a 30% profit boost for daily Wimbledon action. Club World Cup represents another opportunity to take advantage of a 30% profit boost while WNBA wagers carry with it a separate 25% boost.

Ahead of Friday’s Taylor-Serrano bout from New York, you can get a 30% boost there as well.

Redeem July 9 FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Take advantage of this easy-to-use sign-up offer when you click here and complete the account creation process. This will require you to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, email, etc.

From there, you will just need to make an initial deposit to cover your $5 wager. A credit card or any other secure payment method will work for this step. Lastly, place your $5 bet on any market.

After you place your bet, wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets that will be valid to use for seven days before they expire.