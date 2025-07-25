FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Huge MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code and get a chance to lock in $150 in bonus bets. Place a $5 opening wager on an MLB game, WNBA game or any other market and get the bonuses if your bet settles as a win. Click here to create your account.

You will have plenty of chances to win the $150 in bonus bets on Friday. Every MLB team is back in action. The huge Blue Jays-Tigers series continues, while other interesting weekend series like Phillies-Yankees, Dodgers-Red Sox and Mets-Giants start.

The WNBA delivers two big games with Mercury-Liberty and Aces-Lynx, too. Any of these markets, along with the 3M Open, can be used to potentially win your $150 in bonus bets with FanDuel Sportsbook. Get up and running before the action starts to make the most of this welcome offer and other promos within the app.

How To Use FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% All Sports Profit Boost, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

It is important to remember that you have to win your initial $5 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets with this offer. With this in mind, you should look at a wide variety of markets to find a wager that you believe is likely to settle as a win. There is no minimum odds requirement, so prioritize the likelihood that your bet will win, rather than the potential payout.

As an example, you might want to dig into some prop bet options for Friday’s MLB games rather than betting on the moneyline for one of those matchups. Betting on someone like Aaron Judge to record a hit might be a better bet than choosing the Yankees or Phillies to win that game.

Any market for the WNBA games or the 3M Open will qualify, too. Once you find a market you are comfortable with, place your bet and wait for it to settle to see if you win the bonus bets.

Secure In-App Offers With FanDuel Sportsbook

When you create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account, you will get the chance to capitalize on the daily in-app promos. For Friday, you can claim profit boosts for the MLB games, WNBA games and more. These promos update each day and are available for the biggest events throughout the sports calendar.

Scroll to a specific league or a specific game to view pre-made parlay opportunities as well. These could be good markets to target with your bonus bets or the in-app odds boosts.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Click here or on any of our links to go to the registration process. Follow the steps listed below to secure your welcome offer:

Input basic personal information (Legal name, mailing address, date of birth, email address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place initial $5 bet for $150 bonus offer and wait for it to settle

If you win the $150 in bonuses, you will have one week to use them on any available market before they expire from your account.