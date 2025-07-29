FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Cubs-Brewers, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up for a new sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code, you will secure a $150 bonus offer for Tuesday's MLB games and more. Just bet $5 on games like Rays-Yankees or Cubs-Brewers when you start your account and secure the bonus bets with a win. Click here to sign up.

The trade deadline is approaching this week, and teams across MLB are making a push to secure playoff spots. The aforementioned Rays-Yankees and Cubs-Brewers series are huge for the playoff races in both leagues. We also have matchups like Dodgers-Reds and Mets-Padres.

If baseball is not your thing, the WNBA provides three betting options, including an exciting Aces-Sparks matchup. A player like Kelsey Plum facing a former team always brings intrigue to a game, but it also marks the return of Cameron Brink from her ACL injury. Sign up with the FanDuel promo code and bet $5 on any of these games for your chance at $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Promo Code For $150 MLB, WNBA Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Dinger Tuesdays, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

As noted above, you must win your $5 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets with this offer. Make sure to look at several betting markets before placing this wager. Find one that you believe is likely to settle as a win. If you plan to bet on an MLB game, you might want to avoid the moneyline, as predicting the winner of an individual baseball game is hard. Betting on someone like Max Fried to strike out a certain number of batters or Pete Crow-Armstrong to record a hit might be the smarter play. A WNBA market can be used to activate this offer, too. You might have a strong feeling on the outcome of the Aces-Sparks game, but you could also bet on someone like A’ja Wilson to score a certain number of points. Regardless of the sport you plan to bet on, you should not prioritize the odds and potential payout for your $5 bet. Pick a wager that you feel confident will win.

FanDuel Sportsbook MLB Parlays

When you get up and running with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of several pre-made parlay options. When you navigate to the parlay hub, you can view the popular options for each sport. Below are some of the most popular MLB parlays for Tuesday:

Yankees moneyline, Dodgers moneyline, Phillies moneyline, Guardians moneyline (+471)

Tyler Glasnow 7+ strikeouts, Nick Lodolo 7+ strikeouts, Shohei Ohtani 2+ total bases, Teoscar Hernandez 2+ total bases (+1918)

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code New User Offer

Claim this offer by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc. to create your account. Use a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit. This will cover your $5 bet. Once you place that wager, wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets. If you win the bonuses, you will have seven days to use them before they expire from your account.