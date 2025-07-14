FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 for Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code in time to take advantage of the Home Run Derby and Monday's WNBA games. Place a $5 bet on any market for a chance at $150 in bonus bets to jumpstart your account.







The MLB Home Run Derby will feature eight contestants on Monday. There will be three rounds in the derby, and FanDuel provides a wide variety of markets for the event. You can also bet on one of the two WNBA games tonight to potentially win your $150 in bonus bets.

Get up and running with FanDuel Sportsbook before tonight’s action starts to fully capitalize on the welcome offer and the available in-app offers.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Home Run Derby

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Home Run Derby Choose Your Champion, All-Star Bonus Slam, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

As mentioned before, you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $150 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Promo Code offer. You could bet on the winner of the Home Run Derby, but you might want to choose another market.

FanDuel has opportunities to bet on the winner, a player to make the finals, the two finalists, the exact result and several first round options.

For this promo, betting on a player to hit 20+ home runs in the first round might the smartest play. In addition to that, you will secure your $150 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the event if your wager settles as a win.

You could also bet on one of the WNBA games set to take place tonight. Perhaps you want to bet on the Lynx-Sky game. You could bet on the moneyline, spread, over/under or even a prop bet. Betting on someone like Napheesa Collier to score 15 or more points could be a good option.

Once you find a market that appeals to you, place your bet and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Choose Your Champion Promo

In addition to the welcome offer, FanDuel is running a “Choose Your Champion” promo for the Home Run Derby. This allows you to bet on one of the eight contestants to win the event and get $1 in bonus bets for every home run that player hits.

As an example, you could bet on Cal Raleigh to win the derby. If he hits 37 home runs throughout the event, you will get $37 in bonus bets credited to your account.

Below are the eight contestants with their odds to take home the win:

Cal Raleigh, Mariners (+300)

Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+310)

James Wood, Nationals (+370)

Byron Buxton, Twins (+850)

Matt Olson, Braves (+900)

Junior Caminero, Rays (+1000)

Brent Rooker, Athletics (+1000)

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (+1500)

How To Secure FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Start the sign-up process by clicking here to go to the registration page. This will automatically give you the welcome offer upon completing your account. You will be required to enter basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. to secure your account.

From there, make an initial deposit to cover your $5 bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other convenient payment methods. Then, just player your $5 bet and wait for it to settle.

If you win the $150 in bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.