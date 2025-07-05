Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus or $1K No-Sweat Signup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services This Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer will provide new players with a sign-up bonus. Set up a new account and start betting on everything from MLB to the FIFA Club World Cup. Start the registration process by clicking here .







New players will be eligible for a state-specific sign-up bonus. Here is a look at the four current offers along with the corresponding states:

Claim 10 $100 No Sweat Bets in DC, IA, KS, KY, VT or WY.

Bet $30 to win a $300 bonus in MI, NJ or PA.

Bet $50 to win a $250 bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA or WV.

Secure 10 100% Profit Boosts in NY.

Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of options for players this weekend, but it all starts with these sign-up bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

New users can redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and collect a sign-up bonus. Click here to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim 1 of 4 Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

10X100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo will unlock offers for every new player. Set up a new account and start locking in these bonuses. Players in some states will be able to start with a bet and win guaranteed bonuses.

Other options include no sweat bets and profit boosts. Apply these offers to MLB, soccer, WNBA, Wimbledon and more. There is no shortage of options for new players.

How to Redeem This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a complete walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

and fill out the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a first bet on MLB, soccer or any other sport to start locking up bonuses.

Saturday MLB Matchups

It’s a busy weekend for sports fans and we expect to see a lot of interest in baseball on Saturday. All 30 teams are in action and Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on each game. Take a look at the current odds on Saturday’s matchups (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Twins (-105) vs. Rays (-115)

Cubs (-165) vs. Cardinals (+135)

Blue Jays (-195) vs. Angels (+160)

Nationals (-115) vs. Red Sox (-105)

Phillies (-175) vs. Reds (+145)

Mets (+115) vs. Yankees (-140)

Braves (-150) vs. Orioles (+125)

Diamondbacks (-150) vs. Royals (+125)

Marlins (+120) vs. Brewers (-145)

Guardians (+110) vs. Tigers (-130)

Dodgers (-150) vs. Astros (+125)

Rockies (-115) vs. White Sox (-105)

Padres (-125) vs. Rangers (+105)

Athletics (+140) vs. Giants (-170)

Mariners (-170) vs. Pirates (+140

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.