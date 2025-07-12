Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double MLB, Wimbledon Winnings This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on the action with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and double your winnings this weekend. New users can grab profit boosts to use on MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







Players who create an account and start with a $1 wager will receive 10 100% profit boosts. From there, use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

It all starts with this welcome bonus, but there are tons of reasons to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Competitive odds, comprehensive lists of markets and an easy to-use app are all great reasons to get in on the action.

Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start signing up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different ways to use these profit boosts, let’s take a look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are signing up in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are signing up in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information to create an account.

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Place a $1 bet on any game in any sport to secure the 10 100% profit boosts.

Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Double Your Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

This is a unique offer because it comes with 10 different chances to win cash. Any $1 wager to start will be enough to secure these 10 100% profit boosts. Players will get the bets whether that $1 first bet wins or loses.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in MLB on Saturday and Sunday, don’t forget about the other options. The Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is on Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will see PSG and Chelsea play for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Saturday MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is always rolling out new boosts and bonuses for players. Boost the odds on stars like Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Corey Seager. Take a look at a few of the most popular boosts for Saturday’s games.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each to record over 1.5 total bases (+550)

San Francisco Giants win and Rafael Devers to hit a home run (+725)

Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox all to win (+700)

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez each to record over 1.5 total bases (+375)

Corey Seager, Christian Walker and Adolis Garcia each to record a hit (+285)

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.