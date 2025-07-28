Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP: Score 10 Profit Boosts for MLB Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get profit boosts for your MLB parlays this week by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP. Click here to make your opening bet on Monday with this welcome offer.









Register with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP and place a $1 bet on the game of your choice. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts that can be used for parlays up to $25.

There are plenty of MLB matchups to choose from on Monday. Find odds for the Rays vs. Yankees, Dodgers vs. Reds, Cubs vs. Brewers, Rangers vs. Angels, Mets vs. Padres and Pirates vs. Giants.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP. Get 10 profit boosts after making a $1 bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP for MLB on Monday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and More Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New series begin on Monday, including an important AL East matchup in the Bronx. The Yankees are now 5.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the division. They have a series against the Rays, who have been terrible on the road over the past few weeks.

In Cincinnati, the Dodgers have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound as they face the Reds, who are fighting for a spot in the NL Wild Card during a four-game winning streak. Try betting on a home run from Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Elly De La Cruz or any other player.

Opt-in to the Fastball Fortune if you think a pitcher has a chance to throw a no-hitter. Customers will win a share of $225,000 in bonus bets.

How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can easily register for an account and start betting on MLB action. Complete these easy steps to make your first bet on Monday.

Click here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with any accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet on an MLB game.

Win or lose, (10) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. A boost can increase your winnings by as much as $2,500.

Find Daily Odds Boosts

Your boosts can be used for your own parlays. In addition, Caesars has new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are some of the choices you’ll find on Monday:

Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan each over 2.5 hits + runs + RBIs (+300)

Eugenio Suarez and Gleyber Torres each hit a HR (+2200)

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts each over 1.5 total bases (+325)

Red Sox, Cubs, Braves and Phillies all win (+800)

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia each over 1.5 total bases (+300)

Mariners win and Julio Rodriguez hits a HR (+450)

Follow the links on this page to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Bet $1 to redeem (10) 100% profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.