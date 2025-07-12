Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Play $10, Get $30 Bonus for Daily Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Enter a $10 contest after creating an account with the Betr promo code. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $30 bonus.

Betr has several different platforms, with this offer being exclusively for daily fantasy. The brand was introduced by Jake Paul (influencer and boxer), along with Simplebet founder Joey Levy.

Below, we look at some of the picks you can make on Saturday. We have a full slate of MLB games, including the Cubs vs. Yankees, Mariners vs. Tigers, Dodgers vs. Giants, Rays vs. Red Sox, Nationals vs. Brewers, Rangers vs. Astros, Phillies vs. Padres and Diamondbacks vs. Angels

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Player Picks

There are totals for fantasy points, total bases, home runs, pitching strikeouts, pitching outs, hits allowed, runs, singles and more. These are some of the popular markets on Saturday:

Matthew Boyd: 4.5 strikeouts

Seiya Suzuki: 0.5 home runs

Jose Ramirez: 1.5 total bases

Elly De La Cruz: 10.5 fantasy points

Shohei Ohtani: 1.5 total bases

Corey Seager: 0.5 total bases

Framber Valdez: 5.5 hit allowed

Zac Gallen: 2.5 earned runs

There is a special pick available for Eugenio Suarez. You can take him to record under 99.5 home runs on Saturday night, which makes it a guaranteed winner. Be on the lookout for other sales and boosts throughout the MLB season.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

The number of picks you put in your entry will reflect your payout. There is an entries tab that will display your active and completed contests. First, take these steps to redeem bonus cash.

The outcome of your first entry doesn’t matter. You’ll receive $30 in bonus bets to use over the weekend.

Find Markets for UFC Fight Night, WNBA Games

There are markets for the UFC Fight Night main card in Nashville, Tennessee. Make picks on significant strikes from Derrick Lewis, Tallison Teixeira, Stephen Thompson, Gabriel Bonfim, Calvin Kattar, Steve Garcia and other fighters.

The WNBA currently has some of the trending players on Betr, such as Angel Reese and Napheesa Collier. Find totals for points, rebounds, assists and other stats.

On Sunday, use the remaining of your bonus on the final round of the ISCO Championship and the FIFA Club World Cup. Chelsea will be taking on PSG for the title.

