BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Final MLB Games Before Deadline

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account by registering with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and choose between two great offers. Start betting on MLB or any other market this week.







New players can start with a $10 bet on any game in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV). If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. Players who sign up in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

There are tons of different MLB games to choose from this week. The MLB season is heating up as we get deeper into the second half. Create an account with BetMGM Sportsbook and hit the ground running.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

This is a great opportunity for new players to sign up and hit the ground running. Set up a new account in select states to qualify for the 15-1 odds boost. Use a $10 winning bet to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

On the other hand, new users can start with a $1,500 first bet. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. This is a flexible offer that can raise the stakes on any game.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook should be a quick and stress-free process. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP150.

to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP150. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Use a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

Players in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet. Any losses will be offset with bonuses.

Betting on MLB This Week

Baseball is going to be the top option for most sports bettors this week. Start with either sign-up bonus on Monday’s MLB games. The NL Central race is heating up as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs. Additionally, there is an AL matchup with postseason implications. The New York Yankees are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays in a divisional matchup.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of options for players this week, but it all starts with Monday’s games. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to hit the ground running.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.