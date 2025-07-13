Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 Bonus for Wimbledon, PSG-Chelsea, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A Sunday full of championship action is what you are getting today and, by registering right now using the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365, add $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net to that list. That’s because every new user, like yourself, will earn their choice of welcome offers when they sign up and bet on the men’s Wimbledon final or Club World Cup championship here .







New users will get to pick the welcome offer that fits them best, a unique twist on a sign up deal that is available no where else but Bet365. Make your initial wager Sunday on any market of Sinner-Alcaraz, Chelsea-Paris Saint Germain or an MLB game and get the signup offer you chose applied to that bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Wimbledon and More

The best two tennis players in the world go head-to-head Sunday, as does two of the best soccer clubs, and you can get in on the action with the all new Bet365 bonus code welcome offer. Pick from either of the two sign up deals and make this exciting Sunday even more thrilling.

If you are a bettor who wants to make a substantial bet on a market today, the first bet safety net is your way to go. While most customers who choose this option do not use the full amount of the offer, Bet365 will cover any first wager that loses in bonus bets up to the $1,000 amount.

This means that if you placed a wager similar to something like $250 on PSG to win the CWC outright over Chelsea, you would be covered. Then, in the case that your bet loses, the sportsbook would send you back $250 in bonus bets.

However, you may be more inclined to want the guaranteed $150 bonus. This can be accomplished by placing a simple wager of $5 or more on any market you want. So, for example, $5 on Carlos Alcaraz to win the first points of his Wimbledon final would make your bet eligible. Then, regardless of who wins the first point, you will get credited with $150 in bonus bets automatically.

Chelsea-PSG Super Boost, Wimbledon Boost for Sunday

Find even more ways to score huge cash payouts when you sign into your new Bet365 account. Use the app to claim additional promo offers, like some of the following, to raise the bar on your Sunday bets:

CWC Super Boost: Enhance your Chelsea-PSG betting odds by 50 percent today with this deal

Wimbledon Odds Boost: Raise the odds of your Sinner-Alcaraz wager by claiming this offer

MLB Instant Payout: Make an MLB moneyline play today and “win” your bet if the team you chose leads by 5+ runs at any point

Parlay Builder: Create your own parlay using all of Sunday’s action and, for every leg you add, get an extra odds boost included

Plus, check out all of the same game parlay options you have for both the CWC and Wimbledon finals. Go to that sports specific page and click on “Bet Boost” to find a ton of pre-boosted SGP’s that you can use to walk away from Sunday a big winner.

Using Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 to Sign Up Sunday

Personal details, including your legal name, birthdate, a mailing address and turning on the location settings of your phone, will be required to lock in your account. You will also need to apply the Bet365 bonus code during your registration to secure the welcome offer of your choice.

Add a secure payment method to your account in the form of a debit card, credit card, online bank or another approved option. Deposit enough cash from this option to cover the entirety of your first wager with Bet365.

Use any bonus bets you receive within seven (7) days of them hitting your account. Bonuses left after seven (7) days will expire. Bonus bets do not have to be used as a lump sum and can be spent on individual wagers if you choose.