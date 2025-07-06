Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Holiday Weekend Bonus for MLB, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 welcome offer when you sign up for a new sportsbook account. Get up and running for Sunday's MLB games and the Wimbledon Championship matches and get your choice between $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net. Click here to start the easy sign-up process.







All you need to do is bet $5 on any game to activate the $150 bonus offer, or you could bet up to $1,000 with your first wager and get your stake refunded if your bet loses. Use these promos for games like Yankees-Mets, Cardinals-Cubs or Astros-Dodgers. If you prefer, you could also take advantage of these offers for Wimbledon matches.

We will also run through how to take advantage of additional in-app offers and boosts with bet365. Get up and running with your new account in time to fully take advantage of Sunday’s sports slate.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For MLB, More

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early MLB Payout, MLB Bet Boosts, 50% Super Profit Boost for Wimbledon, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the simple-to-use $1,000 first bet opportunity. You will have the chance to wager up to that amount and get your stake back if your bet loses. So, if you bet something like $900 on the Dodgers to beat the Astros, you can score a huge payout to jumpstart your account if your bet wins. If your bet loses, you will get a second chance after you get your $900 stake refunded in the form of a bonus.

If you prefer the $150 bonus offer, you will need to go through the extra step of betting $5 on any market. The good news is that the outcome of your $5 bet does not matter, and you will receive your bonus bets before that wager even settles.

So, if you bet $5 on the Dodgers moneyline, you will instantly release your $150 in bonus bets to use on any market. Just make sure to use your bonuses within seven days before they expire from your account.

In-App Offers And Boosts for July 6th Games

When you sign up for a new bet365 account, you will be able to take advantage of additional in-app promos. These include boosts and early payout opportunities for MLB games, soccer games, tennis matches and more events throughout the sports schedule. Check in at the beginning of each day to claim available promos.

In addition to these opportunities, you will be able to take advantage of parlays and bets with boosted odds. Navigate to a league or individual game page to see the available wagers.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Secure this welcome offer by clicking here and setting up an account with the bonus code WTOP365. Enter basic personal information to secure your account. This will include your name, address, age, etc.

From there, you will just need to make a deposit to cover your first wager. If you want to claim the $150 bonus offer, deposit at least $5 to cover that first bet. If you plan to use the $1,000 safety net, deposit as much as you plan to use for that first wager. Lastly, place your bet to take advantage of either promo.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before expiration.