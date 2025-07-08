Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for WNBA, MLB, Club World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Lock in the welcome offer of your choice by registering with the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here and betting on Club World Cup or MLB games like Yankees-Brewers, Phillies-Giants or one of the exciting Wimbledon matches going on right now. This brand new code will score you one of the more unique welcome offers out, and Bet365 is the only sportsbook that allows you to pick the deal that fits best for you.







Choose from a guaranteed $150 bonus or back up your bet with a $1,000 first bet safety net. Either option you choose will be applied right to the first bet you place with the sportsbook, and eligible wagers can be made on any available Bet365 Tuesday.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Soccer, Tennis, MLB

Raise the viewing experience of Fluminense-Chelsea, Wimbledon or the MLB Tuesday by making your first cash wager on one of those markets and claiming a welcome offer in the process. Thanks to Bet365 and the Bet365 bonus code, you can apply a $1,000 first bet safety net or receive a $150 bonus on that initial wager when you sign up today with the exclusive new user code.

Customers who are looking to claim an automatic bonus can bet just $5 cash on any market they want. The best part is this wager doesn’t even have to win, like some sportsbooks force their customers to do. Just placing the small $5 wager on any market, like Fluminense moneyline, for instance, will trigger the bonus win or lose.

Bettors who would like to make a more substantial wager can instead lock in the first bet safety net. Most customers fail to use the full extent of the offer, but this will cover any first bet up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

So, say a bettor makes a wager of something like $400 on a parlay of the Cubs moneyline and Kyle Tucker to have 2+ hits today. If that parlay failed for any reason, Bet365 would send $400 in bonus bets back to the users account in place of their lost stake. Those bonuses would then be good for any Bet365 markets over the course of seven (7) days.

MLB, CWC and Wimbledon Bet Boosts Available

The sportsbook also has a ton of promo options when you log into your account. Here you can find options to enhance your bets on the Club World Cup, the MLB or a match at Wimbledon.

Find these excellent offers available for Tuesday:

MLB SGP Boost: Enhance your MLB same game parlay with this deal for all of Tuesday’s action

Wimbledon Boost: Raise the odds of your Wimbledon SGP right now by claiming this offer

MLB Instant Payout: Make a moneyline wager on one of the MLB games today and get paid out automatically if that team goes up by 5+ runs

Plus, use the Club World Cup link on Bet365 to find a list of pre-boosted same game parlay options for Fluminense-Chelsea. Here you can claim a ton of SGP deals that range from player props to game props, outright winners and more.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code RSR365

Bet365 will have all of the information you need to sign up once you start your application process. You will be required to upload the Bet365 bonus code, plus personal details like your full name, age, home address and current state you are located in before the account can be secured.

Add a secure payment method to your account in the form of a debit card, credit card, online bank, ApplePay or PayPal. Plus, an initial deposit of enough cash to cover your first wager will be required.

In the event you collect bonus bets from either of these offers, you will have seven (7) full days to use them before they expire. Bonuses can be spread throughout multiple markets so you do not have to use them as a lump sum.