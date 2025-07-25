All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|New York
|56
|46
|.549
|4½
|Boston
|55
|49
|.529
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|50
|.515
|8
|Baltimore
|45
|57
|.441
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Cleveland
|51
|51
|.500
|8
|Kansas City
|50
|53
|.485
|9½
|Minnesota
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Chicago
|37
|66
|.359
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|5
|Texas
|53
|50
|.515
|7
|Los Angeles
|49
|54
|.476
|11
|Athletics
|43
|62
|.410
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|44
|.573
|—
|Philadelphia
|58
|44
|.569
|½
|Miami
|48
|53
|.475
|10
|Atlanta
|44
|57
|.436
|14
|Washington
|41
|61
|.402
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Chicago
|60
|42
|.588
|1
|Cincinnati
|53
|50
|.515
|8½
|St. Louis
|53
|51
|.510
|9
|Pittsburgh
|42
|61
|.408
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|San Diego
|55
|48
|.534
|5
|San Francisco
|54
|49
|.524
|6
|Arizona
|50
|53
|.485
|10
|Colorado
|26
|76
|.255
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3
Toronto 11, Detroit 4
Athletics 5, Houston 2
Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Athletics (Lopez 3-6) at Houston (Brown 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 6-9) at Kansas City (Bubic 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 9, San Diego 7
Friday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-9), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 4-2) at Milwaukee (Quintana 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at San Francisco (Ray 9-4), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
