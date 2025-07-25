All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 61 42 .592 — New York 56 46 .549 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 61 42 .592 — New York 56 46 .549 4½ Boston 55 49 .529 6½ Tampa Bay 53 50 .515 8 Baltimore 45 57 .441 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 44 .577 — Cleveland 51 51 .500 8 Kansas City 50 53 .485 9½ Minnesota 49 53 .480 10 Chicago 37 66 .359 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 43 .583 — Seattle 55 48 .534 5 Texas 53 50 .515 7 Los Angeles 49 54 .476 11 Athletics 43 62 .410 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 59 44 .573 — Philadelphia 58 44 .569 ½ Miami 48 53 .475 10 Atlanta 44 57 .436 14 Washington 41 61 .402 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 41 .598 — Chicago 60 42 .588 1 Cincinnati 53 50 .515 8½ St. Louis 53 51 .510 9 Pittsburgh 42 61 .408 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 43 .583 — San Diego 55 48 .534 5 San Francisco 54 49 .524 6 Arizona 50 53 .485 10 Colorado 26 76 .255 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 3

Toronto 11, Detroit 4

Athletics 5, Houston 2

Seattle 4, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Athletics (Lopez 3-6) at Houston (Brown 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-9) at Kansas City (Bubic 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-6), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 9, San Diego 7

Friday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 4-9), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 6-8) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-9) at Texas (Rocker 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-13) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Horton 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Civale 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 4-2) at Milwaukee (Quintana 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 6-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1) at Boston (Crochet 11-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 3-4) at St. Louis (Liberatore 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-4) at San Francisco (Ray 9-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

