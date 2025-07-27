All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 63 42 .600 — New York 56 48 .538 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 63 42 .600 — New York 56 48 .538 6½ Boston 56 50 .528 7½ Tampa Bay 53 53 .500 10½ Baltimore 46 58 .442 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 60 46 .566 — Cleveland 52 52 .500 7 Kansas City 51 54 .486 8½ Minnesota 50 54 .481 9 Chicago 38 67 .362 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 60 45 .571 — Seattle 56 49 .533 4 Texas 55 50 .524 5 Los Angeles 50 55 .476 10 Athletics 45 62 .421 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 44 .581 — Philadelphia 60 44 .577 ½ Miami 50 53 .485 10 Atlanta 44 59 .427 16 Washington 42 62 .404 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 61 43 .587 — Milwaukee 61 43 .587 — Cincinnati 56 50 .528 6 St. Louis 54 52 .509 8 Pittsburgh 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 44 .581 — San Diego 56 49 .533 5 San Francisco 54 51 .514 7 Arizona 51 55 .481 10½ Colorado 27 77 .260 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 6, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 18, Colorado 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Athletics 5, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4, 2nd game

Texas 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Washington 9, Minnesota 3

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 11-4) at Baltimore (Eflin 6-5), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-8) at Kansas City (Hill 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Fitts 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-8), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Lord 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 10-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Athletics (Sears 7-8), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 18, Colorado 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Miami 7, Milwaukee 4

Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Texas 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Washington 9, Minnesota 3

San Diego 3, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-8) at Kansas City (Hill 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-3) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-8), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-7), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (Lord 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 11-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

