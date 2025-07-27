All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|63
|42
|.600
|—
|New York
|56
|48
|.538
|6½
|Boston
|56
|50
|.528
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|53
|.500
|10½
|Baltimore
|46
|58
|.442
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|60
|46
|.566
|—
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|7
|Kansas City
|51
|54
|.486
|8½
|Minnesota
|50
|54
|.481
|9
|Chicago
|38
|67
|.362
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|45
|.571
|—
|Seattle
|56
|49
|.533
|4
|Texas
|55
|50
|.524
|5
|Los Angeles
|50
|55
|.476
|10
|Athletics
|45
|62
|.421
|16
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|Philadelphia
|60
|44
|.577
|½
|Miami
|50
|53
|.485
|10
|Atlanta
|44
|59
|.427
|16
|Washington
|42
|62
|.404
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|61
|43
|.587
|—
|Cincinnati
|56
|50
|.528
|6
|St. Louis
|54
|52
|.509
|8
|Pittsburgh
|44
|62
|.415
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|San Diego
|56
|49
|.533
|5
|San Francisco
|54
|51
|.514
|7
|Arizona
|51
|55
|.481
|10½
|Colorado
|27
|77
|.260
|33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 6, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 18, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Athletics 5, Houston 1
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4, 2nd game
Texas 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Washington 9, Minnesota 3
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 11-4) at Baltimore (Eflin 6-5), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-8) at Kansas City (Hill 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Fitts 1-4) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-8), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Lord 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 10-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Athletics (Sears 7-8), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Cincinnati 6, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 18, Colorado 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Miami 7, Milwaukee 4
Boston 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Texas 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Washington 9, Minnesota 3
San Diego 3, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 2, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 3-6) at Detroit (Mize 9-4), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blalock 1-2) at Cleveland (Cecconi 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 8-7) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-8) at Kansas City (Hill 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 11-3) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-8), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 5-7), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Lord 2-5) at Houston (Valdez 11-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Montas 3-1) at San Diego (Cease 3-10), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
