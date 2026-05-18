Fermín López set to miss the World Cup for Spain after fracturing foot

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain midfielder Fermín López is set to miss the World Cup because of a fracture on…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain midfielder Fermín López is set to miss the World Cup because of a fracture on his right foot.

Barcelona said Monday the 23-year-old López will need to undergo surgery to treat the injury sustained in the team’s Spanish league match on Sunday.

The club said “López suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot in the game against Betis. The player will undergo surgery.”

Barcelona did not give a time frame for Lopéz’s recovery but he was not expected to be fit in time for next month’s World Cup. Spain makes its debut against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta.

López was in Spain’s squad that won the 2024 European Championship, as well as in the under-23 team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He scored six goals at the Olympics, including two in the final against host France.

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