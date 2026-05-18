MotoGP rider Álex Márquez set to leave the hospital a day after crash at Catalunya GP

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — MotoGP rider Álex Márquez was expected to leave the hospital on Monday, a day after undergoing…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — MotoGP rider Álex Márquez was expected to leave the hospital on Monday, a day after undergoing surgery on his clavicle following a crash at the Catalunya Grand Prix.

Márquez successfully underwent surgery to stabilize his clavicle with the insertion of a plate, team Gresini Racing said Monday.

Márquez’s motorcycle flipped over several times after he was thrown to the ground following a collision with then-race leader Pedro Acosta. Acosta had slowed down suddenly after an issue with his motorcycle and Márquez couldn’t avoid him on the back straightaway. The impact sent Márquez hurtling off the track at high speed.

The race, at about the halfway mark, was red-flagged.

Zarco update

Another red flag stopped the race on the ensuing restart after an accident involving Johann Zarco, whose leg got entangled on the rear of another rider’s motorcycle. Zarco was trapped as the bike flipped over several times.

Zarco was also taken to a hospital on Sunday. He said Monday that tests were pending.

“I have a neck brace, but it is irritating me more than anything,” he said. “It’s mainly my knee; the ligaments, but my femur isn’t broken. I have a small fracture at the bottom of my fibula, outside of my left ankle. I’ll keep you updated, but I just wanted to reassure you. More scared than hurt, let’s say. I’ll be sleeping tonight at the hospital as they want to keep me under observation, and then we’ll see.”

Martín crashes during testing

Jorge Martín also had to be taken to a hospital after crashing during testing on Monday.

Team Aprilia Racing said Martín was transferred to the hospital for further assessments despite tests and examinations at the track’s medical center revealing no visible fractures.

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