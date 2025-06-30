Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up to $1,000 Bonus This Week for MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players will have access to different welcome bonuses with Underdog promo code WTOP. New users who take advantage of these offers will have a chance to start making picks on any MLB game this week. Click here to start the sign-up process.







Check out the different options for players:

$1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in All Other Eligible States

Underdog Sports is a top-tier option for daily fantasy players this week. With eight MLB games on Monday night, there is no shortage of options for players.

Set up a new account by clicking here and inputting Underdog promo code WTOP.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Multiple Sign-Up Offers

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of $1,000 Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in All Other Eligible States In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is a state-specific offer for new players. Create an account for the chance to secure a $1,000 deposit bonus, $50 first play bonus or a combination of the two offers.

SC, WI, ND: 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 MN, AL: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus GA, UT: $1,000 Deposit Match + Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

$1,000 Deposit Match + Play $5, Get $50 Bonus All Other States: Offers Above Are Randomly Distributed

New players who are not located in South Carolina, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Minnesota, Alabama, Georgia or Utah will randomly receive one of the three offers. Underdog Sports will provide players with a welcome bonus to use while getting a feel for the easy-to-use app.

Activating Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Set up a new account on Underdog Sports in a few simple steps. Here is a full walkthrough for new users:

Click here and input promo code WTOP to unlock this offer.

and input promo code WTOP to unlock this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Make an initial cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods.

That is all it takes to create a new account. Start stacking up bonuses to use on MLB, WNBA, soccer, golf, tennis and more on Underdog Sports.

MLB Monday Matchups

Monday is usually a slower day in baseball, but there are eight great games on the slate. New players who sign up with Underdog Sports will be able to make picks and build lineups on superstars like Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Zack Wheeler and more. Take a look at the Monday night games in MLB with the pitching matchups: