Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get Updated $100 Deposit Match for MLB, NHL Picks

Apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP to score bonus cash for daily fantasy. New customers can register here to activate a deposit match for MLB and NHL picks. Continue using this bonus later in the week for the NBA Finals.









Claim a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Get up to $100 in bonus cash and start with a free pick for Chris Sale. You can take the starting pitcher to record over 0.5 outs on Monday, which will be an easy winner.

Find additional markets on Monday for the Reds vs. Guardians, Cubs vs. Phillies, Rays vs. Red Sox, Braves vs. Brewers, Dodgers vs. Padres and Mariners vs. Diamondbacks.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Redeem up to $100 in bonus cash for fantasy picks.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks on Monday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of picks in your entry will determine your potential winnings. These are some of the popular markets you can find on Monday night:

Elly De La Cruz (CIN): 1.5 total bases

Dansby Swanson (CHC): 0.5 runs

Jose Ramirez (CLE): 8.5 fantasy points

Kyle Schwarber (PHI): 0.5 hits

Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL): 0.5 singles

Dustin May (LAD): 4.5 strikeouts

Shohei Ohtani (LAD): 1.5 hits

Cal Raleigh (SEA): 0.5 home runs

Manny Machado (SD): 1.5 hits + runs + RBIs

Ketel Marte (AZ): 0.5 batter walks

Try connecting with your friends to chat about picks and follow along with game casts. You’ll also find research information, allowing you to view previous performances before making entries.

Guide for Using the Sleeper Promo Code

Get bonus cash on a popular daily fantasy sports app with this welcome offer. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Register here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your first deposit (up to $100) will be matched with a bonus. View the “My Picks” tab to stay updated with your active and completed contests.

Find Bonuses for the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals

Check for entry boosts, protected picks and picks on sale every day. This is especially the case for the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals.

The Oilers and Panthers will play Game 3 on Monday night. Predict a goal from Brad Marchand, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl or another player. Multiplier boosts are common, which will increase the multiplier of a certain market.

Continue using your bonus on Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The series moves to Indianapolis after the Pacers and Thunder split the first two games in Oklahoma City. Find totals for Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Myles Turner.

New customers who use the Sleeper promo code WTOP can score $100 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.