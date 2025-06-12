Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus for Stanley Cup, MLB, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who take advantage of this promo will be eligible for a 100% first deposit match. Players will receive up to $100 in bonuses to use on any available market.

The Florida Panthers have a 2-1 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. Sleeper Fantasy will have a variety of ways to get in on the action this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at the options for players.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and activate this promo. New players can register with Sleeper Fantasy by following these simple steps:

to start the registration process. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Fill out the necessary prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other accepted payment method.

Players will receive a 100% deposit match for up to $100 in bonus cash.

Start making picks on the NHL, MLB, NBA, US Open and other sports with these bonuses.

This isn’t a complicated offer for daily fantasy players. Sign up, make a deposit and start locking up bonus cash. There are no hoops to jump through and no hurdles to clear. After securing the $100 bonus, players can start making picks on any game throughout the weekend.

June is one of the busiest times of the year in sports. There are tons of MLB games as we get deeper into the regular season. Not to mention, the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals provide tons of opportunities.

Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Preview

This Stanley Cup Final rematch is living up to the hype so far. Although the Oilers have the best player in the world in Connor McDavid, they can’t seem to find a way to crack the Panthers. Florida won the Stanley Cup Final in seven games last year. They can take a commanding 3-1 lead as the series shifts back to Edmonton.

This Sleeper promo will provide daily fantasy players with a chance to make picks on the biggest stars in hockey. Pick over-unders on guys like McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Corey Perry, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and more. There is no shortage of options available for Game 3.