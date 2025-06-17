FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 Stanley Cup, MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Florida Panthers are one win away from winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, and they will be at home with a chance to close it out in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. Three games in this series have gone to overtime, and Edmonton’s two wins came in extra time. Sign up today to capitalize on this welcome offer for what might be the last game of the NHL season.

FanDuel Promo Code for Stanley Cup, MLB

The important part of this offer from FanDuel is that you must win your $5 bet to get the $200 in bonuses. You can win the bonus bets by wagering on any market, but let’s use the Stanley Cup Final as an example.

You will have a chance to win the $200 in bonus bets with a wager on the moneyline, but it can be tough to predict the outcome of a single game, especially in a series that is this close. You might be better off picking a prop bet. Shots on goal prop bets might not be the most exciting, but they could be your best route if you plan on betting $5 on Game 6.

This same strategy could be used for MLB games, as you can pick from strikeout props, hit props and more.

Oilers-Panthers Odds, Preview

When you sign up for a new FanDuel account, you will be able to claim a 25% profit boost token to use on Game 6. This can be used on any wager for this game that has odds of -200 or longer. Below is the spread, moneyline and over/under odds for tonight’s matchup:

Oilers: +1.5 (-200) / +126 / O6.5 (-105)

Panthers -1.5 (+160) / -152 / U6.5 (-115)

You will be able to get a 25% profit boost on any of these markets, and you can also choose from any of the popular pre-made same game parlays within the FanDuel Sportsbook app once you are up and running.