FanDuel Promo Code: Score $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC 317, Paul Fight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can collect $150 in bonus bets this weekend. Set up a new account and lock in a bet on the MLB, MLS, WNBA, UFC or any other game. Click the links below to start signing up.

It all starts with a $5 bet on any game in the MLB or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $150 in bonus bets.

This sign-up bonus is a great starting point for new players, but plenty of other options are available for first-time players. Let’s dive into all the different ways to bet with FanDuel Sportsbook this week.

See the link above to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code to Receive $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, 50% Profit Boost on Any Fight, 25% Profit Boost on Rocket Classic, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game. New users who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $150 in bonus bets.

There is no shortage of options for players on Saturday for options to use this FanDuel promo on. There is a huge UFC 317 card, a 15 game MLB betting slate, soccer, golf, WNBA and much more. This is an opportunity for new users to get in on the action using FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Get Started With FanDuel Promo Code

It’s important to note that players can secure this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Use the links to redeem this offer, which will send players to a sign-up landing page.

to redeem this offer, which will send players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the MLB, UFC, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.

Players who start with a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

In-App Offers on FanDuel

FanDuel is second to none when it comes to all the different promotions available for users to dive into. Before taking advantage of that, though, the first thing to do is sign up using the FanDuel promo code to turn a $5 wager into $150 if that initial wager wins.

After that, get in on the MLB action by using a MLB No Sweat Bet. This can be used on any MLB market, including the Phillies vs. Braves tonight.

Another option on FanDuel is to call your shot on the Jake Paul vs. Julio Caesar Chavez Jr fight by getting a 50% profit boost on the method of victory. This is a chance to win big on the big fight.