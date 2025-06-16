FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Finals Bonus for Thunder-Pacers Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get off to a fast start with this FanDuel promo code offer and score a bonus on the NBA Finals. New users who redeem this promo can bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Indiana Pacers. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new user profile and start with a $5 bet on the NBA Finals or any other game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. This is a 40-1 odds boost for any game this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this week. Lock in this sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app options.

Register with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses. Click here to activate this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus for the NBA Finals

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NBA Finals Profit Boost, No Sweat USA Soccer Bet, 50% NRFI, YRFI Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to use a 40-1 odds boost on the NBA Finals. Set up a new account and bet $5. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

Oklahoma City is a significant favorite in this matchup. New players can apply this 40-1 boost to Oklahoma City’s moneyline in Game 5.

It’s also worth noting that this offer applies to other sports like the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, tennis, golf, soccer and more. There are tons of different options on the table.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this 40-1 boost. Set up a new account in a matter of minutes by following these simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page, including here . Players can bypass the need for a promo code.

. Players can bypass the need for a promo code. Fill out the required information sections using any of the secure payment methods.

Deposit at least $5 in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on any game, including the NBA Finals. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, soccer and more.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

While this sign-up bonus is the perfect way to get started, there are additional offers available in the app. Secure a 30% profit boost for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. There is also a 50% NRFI/YRFI boost available in MLB. Soccer fans can redeem a 30% profit boost for any game and a no sweat bet on any USA game.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this week. With the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final and MLB all in action, it’s a great time to lock in these offers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.