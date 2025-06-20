Live Radio
FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 New User Signup Bonus for MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. New players who activate this FanDuel bonus code offer can collect a 40-1 odds boost this week by setting up a new account and locking in the bonus on the MLB or any other game. Click here to sign up.
Start with a $5 wager on any game on the MLB or any other sport and market. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds on that initial wager. Click above to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus on $5 Bet

FanDuel Promo Code  No Code Required
New User Offer Risk $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win
In-App Promos 50% Dinger Tuesdays Boost, Golf No Sweat Bet, 30% WNBA Boost, NBA Finals Boosts, ect.
Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On June 20, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP
Set up a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 wager on any MLB game. New users who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $200 in bonus bets. There are a ton of options to use this FanDuel promo on, which includes a full MLB betting slate of 15 games on Friday, with the NBA Finals Game 7 on Sunday. This is a great opportunity for new players to get in on the action and start their journey.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can secure this offer without entering a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:
    • Click above to redeem this offer. This will send players to a sign-up landing page.
    • Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.
    • Place a $5 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport.
    • Players who start with a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

MLB Odds & Analysis Tonight, Friday June 20

One series that is likely to garner a ton of interest in the weekend series between the division rivals Mets and Phillies. The Mets head to Philadelphia for a three-game series, which is also a rematch of last years NLDS series between these two teams. Of course, the Mets won that pretty decisively in four games, but this is a new season. There is added intrigue for this series over a typical one, as these two teams are tied atop the NL East. So, whoever wins this series will be in first place of their division. As for tonight specifically, Zack Wheeler is on the mound for the Phillies, giving them a big advantage to start the series off hot. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a wide variety of bets to place for this, and all MLB games tonight. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

