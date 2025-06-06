FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the FanDuel promo code and get a chance to bet $5 and win $200 for the Stanley Cup Final, MLB games or any other markets. Click here to start the registration process and secure your offer with a new account.





There are plenty of betting options for Friday night between the Stanley Cup Final and a loaded MLB slate. It is a good time for a new user to claim this offer and start off their FanDuel Sportsbook account the right way.

Score $200 Bonus With FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% SGP Boosts, Daily Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Once you sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account through one of our links, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on any market. This could be Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, or it could be one of the several MLB games taking place on Friday.

Regardless of the sport you bet on, it would be wise to place your $5 wager on a market that you feel is likely to settle as a win. The odds do not matter here. As long as your bet settles as a win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use within the next week.

How to Register with FanDuel Promo Code

When you click or on any of our other links, you will be brought to a registration page. There is no need to enter a code, as you will automatically receive the FanDuel promo code offer by clicking on our link. Just provide basic personal information, like your name, age, address, email, current location, etc. Enabling location settings on your device will speed this process along.

From there, you will need to use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit. This will cover your $5 wager to take advantage of this promo. You can use a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, or several other convenient options to complete this step.

Lastly, place your $5 wager and wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will receive the $200 in bonuses to use within the next week. Any bonuses not used in that period of time will expire.

In-App Promos, Betting Opportunities With FanDuel

After you are signed up and have taken advantage of the welcome offer with the FanDuel promo code, there are plenty of other opportunities within the app. FanDuel routinely runs promotions that you can claim for various sports. You can find odds boosts for the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

Keep an eye out for specific promotions for the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Playoffs. In addition to these promos, you can use some of your bonus bets on these markets, as long as you do so in the seven days before your bonuses expire.