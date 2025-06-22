FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA Finals Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the deciding game of the NBA Finals. Players can grab bonuses by betting on the Oklahoma City Thunder or Indiana Pacers to hoist the Larry O' Brien trophy come this evening.







Place a $5 bet on the NBA Finals or any other game with this promo. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in total bonuses.

This is a 40-1 odds boost for players to apply to the NBA Finals, MLB, WNBA, soccer or any other game this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will have plenty of different options on the table.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 winning bet to secure $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $200 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos NBA Finals Boost, 30% Game 7 Profit Boost, No-Sweat Bet for USA Soccer, 25% WNBA Profit Boost, 30% soccer boost, 25% Travelers boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting

FanDuel Sportsbook will provide players with a 40-1 boost on the NBA Finals Game 7 in which the Thunder come in as a seven-point favorite. Any $5 winning wager will be enough to secure this $200 bonus.

From there, start using these bonuses on any game throughout the week. This is an opportunity for players to start testing out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This is a great opportunity for new and experienced players alike.

Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Finals Game 7

Bypass the need for a promo code by signing up with any of the links on this page. Click here to automatically redirect to the registration sign-up page. Answer the required prompts with the necessary identifying information.

Each new player will need to make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods. This includes online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred deposit method.

Finally, lock in this $5 bet on the NBA Finals or any other sport with this 40-1 boost. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in total bonuses.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Betting Preview

The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder are going head-to-head with a championship on the line. The Pacers staved off elimination thanks to a blowout Game 6 victory on Thursday night, setting up this do-or-die matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton was a game-time decision due to a calf strain that limited him to four points and no field goals in Game 5 but he was effective enough in Game 6 to keep the series going.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been the two best players on the floor for Oklahoma City and that should not come as a surprise. There are a ton of different ways to get in on the action for Game 7:

Here is a quick look at the odds for Pacers vs. Thunder Game 6 (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder: -7 (-108) // -275 // Over 214.5 (-112)

Indiana Pacers: +7 (-112) // +225 // Under 214.5 (-108)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.