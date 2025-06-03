FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB, NHL, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

After Monday’s MLB schedule was abbreviated, every team will be in action on Tuesday. The Mets will look to win another game of their series against the Dodgers, while the Guardians and Yankees will face off in a rematch of last year’s ALCS.

FanDuel Promo Code Gives New Users $200 Bonus Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% SGP Boosts, Daily Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is easy to sign up and use this welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. The most important part of this offer is that you must win your initial $5 wager to get the $200 in bonus bets. Taking that into account, it would be best to look for markets you think have a good chance of settling as wins, even if the odds do not give a high payout.

A moneyline bet on Mets-Dodgers or Guardians-Yankees could work, but there is a decent level of risk involved. Maybe you would like to look at a prop market instead. You could look at how many strikeouts a pitcher will record, or how many hits or total bases a player will record in a certain game.

Popular MLB Tuesday Parlays

Once you are set up with your FanDuel Sportsbook account, you will be able to look at some of the same game parlays that many users are betting for Tuesday’s MLB games. Here are some of the popular ones:

Aaron Judge to hit a home run, Paul Goldschmidt 2+ total bases, Jose Ramirez 2+ total bases, Ben Rice 2+ total bases (+1958)

Pirates moneyline vs. Astros, Paul Skenes 8+ strikeouts, Oneil Cruz 2+ total bases, under 0.5 1st inning runs (+1277)

Kyle Schwarber 2+ total bases, Nick Castellanos 2+ total bases, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 2+ total bases, Bo Bichette 2+ total bases (+1303)

Jac Caglianone RBI AND 2+ total bases, Bobby Witt Jr. 2+ total bases, Masyn Winn 2+ total bases (+1054)

These are just some of the parlays available. An interesting wrinkle to the night is that Jac Caglianone, the No. 10 prospect in baseball, will make his MLB debut for the Royals against the Cardinals.

These parlays might be fun in addition to something you put your qualifying $5 bet on. Or, you can use bonus bets on these, too.

How to Register With FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this welcome offer from FanDuel is easy. Just click here to start the registration process, and you will automatically be given the welcome offer upon completing your account.

Enter basic identifying information, like your name, age, address, etc. Then, you will be asked to use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit. This will cover your $5 bet.

Once you place your $5 bet, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will get your $200 in bonuses to use in the next week.