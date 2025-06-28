FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC, Paul-Chavez Fight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer can collect a sign up bonus to use this Friday and into weekend. Set up a new account and lock in a bonus on the UFC, Jake Paul Fight, MLB, WNBA or any other game. Click links below to start signing up.

Start with a $5 bet on any game in the UFC 317, Jake Paul fight or any other sport and market. New players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $150 in bonus bets.

This sign-up bonus is a great way to start for new users as there are plenty of other options are available for first-time players on FanDuel Sportsbook. Let’s dive into all the different ways to get in on the action with FanDuel.

Use the links above to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and use a $5 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code for $150 Bonus on $5 Bet

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Risk $5, Receive $150 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% Profit Boost on Any Sport, 50% Profit Boost on Any Fight, 50% Profit Boost for Jake Paul Method of Victory etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet on the UFC, MLB or any other game and market. New users who place a winning initial wager will receive $150 in the form of bonus bets.

Although the NBA and NHL have finished for the season, tonight into this weekend has plenty of offers on FanDuel Sportsbook. As for tonight specifically, all 30 MLB teams are playing, and then this weekend there is a huge UFC card along with the Jake Paul fight. No matter what you’re looking for, FanDuel is a go-to option for new users.

How to Get Started on the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

As mentioned earlier, players can take advantage of this offer from FanDuel without needing to enter a promo code. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Use the links above to redeem this offer, which will send players to a sign-up landing page.

Correctly answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the UFC, MLB, WNBA, soccer, tennis, golf or any other sport and market.

Players who start with a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

In-App Offers on FanDuel Sportsbook

First and foremost, let’s highlight the importance of this sign up offer on FanDuel. New users have the ability to turn a $5 wager into $150 by placing an initial wager for $5 and having that bet win. After that, head to FanDuel to look into all of the other in-app promos on FanDuel, of which there are plenty.

As for the other promos, those confident in their prediction for the Jake Paul fight can get a 50% profit boost on the method of victory in this fight. After that, FanDuel is also offering a 50% profit boost to use on any fight this weekend, boxing or MMA.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.