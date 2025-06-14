Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers $300 NHL Bonus or $1K in No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics Sportsbook This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation…

Fanatics Sportsbook Fanatics Sportsbook This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state to bet on the Stanley Cup Final. Sign up here to claim an offer in time for Game 5 on Saturday night.









We have listed the different Fanatics Sportsbook promos available. Register through the links on this page to unlock one of the bonuses below.

Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50, Score a $250 Bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

Nationwide Offer: $1,000 in No Sweat Bets

Get in your opening bet on the Panthers vs. Oilers. It’s a tied series, with three of the four games needing at least one overtime.

Click here to activate a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Get a $300 bonus, $250 bonus or $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Panthers-Oilers, MLB Games

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Leon Draisaitl was the hero for the Oilers in Game 4, allowing Edmonton to even up the series. You can use this bonus to bet on a variety of props for Connor McDavid, Sam Reinhart, Matthew Tkachuk and other players.

We also have a day full of MLB action. Browse odds for the Yankees vs. Red Sox, Padres vs. Diamondbacks, Guardians vs. Mariners and Giants vs. Dodgers.

Golf fans can bet on the last two rounds of the U.S. Open. It’s been a tough time for many of the top players at Oakmont Country Club. Scottie Scheffler is several shots off the lead, but it seems like anything can happen on this course.

How to Unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Take these steps to start betting on basketball, baseball, hockey, golf and more sports over the weekend.

Create an account here to activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. Fill in your date of birth, email address, phone number and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or a different accepted payment method.

Start with a $30 bet (in AZ, MI, NJ and PA) to claim a $300 bonus or bet $50 (in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) to score a $250 bonus.

New users in other states will have $1,000 in no sweat bets to use over the next 10 days. Bet up to $100 and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Find Parlay Boosts for the NBA Finals

There are new profit boosts available every day. It has been releasing exclusive boosts for the NBA Finals, which continues Monday. The Pacers and Thunder are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on Friday night to help lead the Thunder to a win, but he didn’t record a single assist.

Activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo to bet on the Stanley Cup Final and other sports over the weekend. Get a $250 bonus, $300 bonus or $1,000 worth of no sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.