Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA + NHL

There are three options on the table for players with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Set up a new account in time to bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other market. Activate this offer by clicking here.
New players in select states can turn a $30 bet into $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Other players will have access to a $250 bonus with any $50 bet (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV). New users in all other eligible states will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.
Fanatics Sportsbook will have competitive odds on a ton of markets this week. We expect to see a lot of players look to MLB on Tuesday before pivoting to the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.
Click here to unlock one of three sign-up bonuses with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Redeem This Offer
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
|Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|$1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)
|In-App Promos
|Daily Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 10, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Before we dive into the different matchups on the table, here is a quick look at the registration process on Fanatics Sportsbook:
- Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.
- Set up a new account by filling out the required prompts with the necessary identifying information.
- Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.)
Grab Sign-Up Bonuses With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
After setting up a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook, players will be eligible for one of three offers. Each player will be locked into a promo based on the state where they are located. Here is a look at all three options:
- Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA
- Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV
- $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days in All Other Eligible States
Betting on the NBA Finals
The weekly promos at Fanatics Sportsbook are also worth a strong look.
The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back on Sunday night after a disappointing collapse in Game 1. The Indiana Pacers achieved a split in Oklahoma City as the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Despite Indiana’s early success in this series, Oklahoma City is still a heavy favorite to win the NBA Finals. The Pacers will need more from Tyrese Haliburton if they have any chance of pulling off the upset. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of different options on the table for players throughout this series.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.