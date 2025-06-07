DraftKings UFC Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Win $300 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players will qualify for a massive odds boost with DraftKings UFC promo code offer. Create an account and start with a bonus on Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili or any other UFC 316 fight. Click here to unlock this offer.







Set up a new profile and place a $5 bet on UFC 316 or any other market this weekend. Place a $5 bet on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook will set up players with a 60-1 odds boost on UFC 316. Dvalishvili is defending his bantamweight belt against O’Malley in the co-main event. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings UFC promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

DraftKings UFC Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, WNBA SGP Boost, No Sweat NBA Finals, NHL SGP Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo provides players with a massive boost for any fight at UFC 316. Place a $5 wager on any market with -500 odds or longer. For example, Merab Dvalishvili is listed at -305. Players can bet $5 on Dvalishvili to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running on DraftKings Sportsbook. Players who pick a winner will receive 12 $25 bonus bets. Think of this as a head start for first-time depositors.

How to Sign Up With DraftKings UFC Promo Code

New users can sign up without entering a promo code. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $5 on any UFC 316 fight to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Players who win will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use on the UFC, MLB, NBA, NHL and more.

UFC 316 Betting Preview, Odds

There are two championships on the line at UFC 316. Dvalishvili will put his 12-match win streak on the line against the red hot O’Malley. This is a rematch of a September fight between these two. Dvalishvili won the bantamweight belt in that match. As for the other co-main event, Kayla Harrison is looking to take the women’s bantamweight belt from Julianna Peña.

Start with a $5 bet on any of the UFC 316 fights. Check out the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on the bouts (odds are subject to change):

Merab Dvalishvili (-305) vs. Sean O’Malley (+245)

Julianna Peña (+470) vs, Kayla Harrison (-650)

Kelvin Gastelum (+300) vs. Joe Pyfer (-380)

Mario Bautista (+150) vs. Patchy Mix (-180)

Vicente Luque (+180) vs. Kevin Holland (-218)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.