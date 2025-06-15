DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 New Player Signup Bonus for Any Game This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other available market. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will be eligible for up to $300 in total bonuses.

This DraftKings promo is a great starting point for players, but there are plenty of other ways to win this weekend. The MLB season continues with a full slate of Sunday games. Not to mention, the NBA Finals return with Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and place a $5 bet on any game to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB Parlay Profit Boost, U.S. Open Mystery Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. New players can get off to a fast start by following the simple steps below:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Use a $5 winning wager to secure $300 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus With This DraftKings Promo Code

This is an opportunity for players to hit the ground running with a sign-up bonus. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on MLB or any other available market. Remember, anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will receive $300 in total bonuses.

Although MLB games will be a popular market among bettors, don’t forget about the other options coming up over the next few days. The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final are in action on Monday and Tuesday. Not to mention, the US Open finishes up on Sunday.

MLB Sunday Matchups

DraftKings Sportsbook will have a comprehensive list of markets available for the Sunday MLB games. Take a look at the full slate of games.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies

Baltimore Orioles vs. Los Angeles Angels

New York Mets vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

