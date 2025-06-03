DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB Games, Thunder-Pacers, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With many interesting matchups, like Guardians-Yankees, Orioles-Mariners and Mets Dodgers taking place on Tuesday night, new bettors have a great chance to set up their DraftKings Sportsbook accounts the right way.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Tuesday

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, WNBA SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The important aspect of this offer is that you must win your initial $5 bet to get the $300 bonus. Knowing this, you should place a bet on a market that you feel has a good chance of settling as a win, regardless of the odds.

You could place a simple moneyline bet, but that wager has a good chance of settling as a loss, even if the team you pick is a significant favorite. A good alternate option could be to opt for a prop bet.

For instance, let’s look at the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays game, specifically strikeout props. Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez’s default strikeout prop bet is set at six or more. The odds for this initial bet need to be -500 or longer. With Sanchez, you could adjust his number down to four or more strikeouts, which gives -340 odds and will qualify for your $5 bet. For Bowden Francis, his default number is set at five or more strikeouts. If you move that down to four or more, the odds are -225.

This might be a good way to make sure you have a solid chance of getting the $300 bonus.

In-App Offers from DraftKings Sportsbook

In addition to the welcome offer, you can take advantage of the offers within the DraftKings Sportsbook app once you are set up with your new account.

On Tuesday, DraftKings is offering a No Sweat MLB Bet. You will be able to place a bet on any MLB market, and if it loses, you will get your stake back in the form of a bonus bet. That bonus bet will expire in seven days.

DraftKings is also offering profit boosts for the WNBA as well as the upcoming NBA Finals and Stanley Cup final games.

Sign Up with DraftKings Promo Code Offer

When you sign up with the DraftKings promo code by clicking here , you will automatically redeem the welcome offer. From there, you will be asked to enter basic identifying information, like your name, address, age, etc. This will secure your account.

The next step is to use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking, or several other options, to make an initial deposit. Make sure to deposit enough to cover your initial $5 wager.

Lastly, place your $5 wager and wait for it to settle. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets that will be valid for seven days after you receive them.