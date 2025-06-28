DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Signup Bonus for MLB, UFC, Paul-Chavez Jr.

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start your Saturday fight night out with $150 in bonus bets when you wager just $5 on Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or any UFC match tonight. Sign up using the DraftKings promo code here and lock in this new bettor offer.







The bonus bets you collect from this offer will be credited to your account instantly. That means you can turn around and use them on any other fight tonight or one of the several MLB games taking place Saturday.

DraftKings Promo Code for June 28: $150 Bonus for UFC, Paul, MLB

Any new customer, like yourself, who sets up their account with the DraftKings promo code will instantly win $150 in bonus bets when they place their initial wager with the sportsbook. Any first time cash bet made over $5 will qualify that bet for the welcome offer, so check out all of the markets available today to find the one that interests you the most.

Saturday’s most notable fight is between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. To make this bout even more exciting, you can bet on any market of this matchup to collect on the $150 bonus. So, say for instance you place a $50 wager on Jake Paul to win the fight outright.

Even before the bout ends, DraftKings will instantly send those six (6) bonus bets to your account. This way, you can go ahead and use them on another market of that fight, a UFC showdown or any MLB game that may pique your interest. Some of these more popular markets include Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira in UFC 317, Cubs-Astros, Phillies-Braves and Dodgers-Royals.

Boost Your Combat Bet

Saturday is full of sports action, and DraftKings has you covered for any wager you make today. Secure your account and claim your welcome bonus, then come check out all of the other promotional offers that the sportsbook has available.

Use these great deals for Saturday to keep yourself in the fight:

Boost Your Combat Bet: Enhance the odds of your UFC 317 or Boxing parlay, SGP or SGPx with this offer

El Gallo Special: Jake Paul to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+165)

The Legend Continues Special: J. Cesar Chavez Jr. to win by Dec or Tech Dec (+900)

Knockout Artists Special: Jake Paul, Ilia Topuria and Alexandre Pantoja EACH to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+2606)

Applying DraftKings Promo Code to New Account Today

Make sure that all of the necessary personal information the sportsbook requires is added to your new account during registration. This will include your full name, age, home address, location settings of your device turned on and the DraftKings promo code.

Add a secure payment option to your account as well. DraftKings will require a minimum $10 deposit be made from your debit card, credit card, an online bank or a payment app, like PayPal.

The welcome bonus will arrive instantly in your account once your initial cash wager has been placed. You will receive six (6) bonus bets that are worth $25 a piece, which can be used on separate markets for the next seven (7) days. After that time period, any unused bets will expire.