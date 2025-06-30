Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Get 10 MLB Odds Boosts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Double your winnings this week by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Click here to activate this welcome offer and make your first bet on Monday.









The outcome of your initial $1 bet doesn’t matter. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code will release (10) 100% profit boosts. Each boost can be used toward a parlay up to $25.

Make your opening bet on any MLB matchup, like the Padres vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Pirates, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Reds vs. Red Sox, Orioles vs. Rangers or Giants vs. Diamondbacks.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Bet $1 on any game to score 10 profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for MLB Monday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The boosts can be used toward your own parlays. Create a wager by selecting multiple hitting and pitching props. Plus, Caesars has new odds boosts each day for select markets. These are just some of the options you can find on Monday:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer each record a hit (+210)

Oneil Cruz and Wilson Contreras each hit a HR (+1900)

Padres win and Manny Machado hits a HR (+750)

Phillies, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Rays all win (+725)

If you think a pitcher may have a no-hitter, opt-in to the $125,000 Fastball Fortune. You’ll win a share of the prize pool if someone throws a no-hitter. We’ve been close a couple of times this season, but we’re still looking for the first one.

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can complete the following steps in just a couple of minutes. Start betting on MLB with profit boosts.

Sign up here to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Enter your name, email address, date of birth and phone number to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method. These include online banking, PayPal and debit cards. Place a $1 bet.

Win or lose, (10) 100% profit boosts will be added to your account. You can increase your winnings up to $2,500 with each boost.

Live Bet on Soccer, the Wimbledon

Try following along during matches during the Club World Cup and make live bets on the Caesars app. PSG is the favorite to win the tournament, followed by Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

You can also live bet during the Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz has the best odds to win another Grand Slam. He already has a match that lasted over four hours on Monday, but he ended up getting the win in the fifth set.

Register through the links above to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. A $1 bet on an MLB game will release 10 profit boosts, so you can double your winnings for parlays this week.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.