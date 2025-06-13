Upgraded BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Betting Bonus for NBA Finals, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can get in on the action for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers by using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Click here to claim a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet to use on Game 4 or any other market available on BetMGM Sportsbook.





The offer you get is dependent on where you are located. If you are in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV), you will get the chance to win $150 in bonus bets when you place a winning $10 wager to start your account. If you are in another state, you can sign up to get the $1,500 first bet offer for Thunder-Pacers or any other game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For Thunder-Pacers Game 4

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Second Chance Scorer, Daily Boost Tokens, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

The $150 bonus offer has the important caveat that you must win your initial $10 bet with BetMGM Sportsbook, so let’s go through this offer first.

Knowing that you must win your $10 bet, you should look for a market that you feel is likely to settle as a win. You might want to look at some prop bets for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, as those might be easier to predict than a regular moneyline bet. This goes for other sports, like MLB or the NHL, too.

For the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager up to that amount to take advantage of the safety net. Let’s say you want to bet $850 on the Thunder to win Game 4. If they end up winning, you will receive a large payout. If they lose, then you will receive your $850 back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

To start the registration process, click here or on any of our other links. There, you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, age, address, email, etc., along with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Enable location settings to secure the welcome offer you are eligible for.

From there, make an initial deposit with a preferred payment method to cover you first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you receive any bonus bets with either offer, use them within the next seven days before they expire.

BetMGM NBA Finals In-App Offers

Once you are up and running with your new account, BetMGM Sportsbook provides you with a few opportunities for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. You can claim an odds boost token, which can be used to increase your potential winnings for a same game parlay for Game 4. You can also claim the second chance scorer token, which gives you your stake back on a first field goal scorer bet if your player scores second instead.

You can also take advantage of promos for MLB games on Friday and the Stanley Cup Final with Game 5 looming on Saturday night.