BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Oilers-Panthers, MLB Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location. Click here to start the easy registration process and claim the welcome offer before Panthers-Oilers Game 2 and MLB’s Friday action.





The offer you receive depends on your location. If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will have the opportunity to bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if your wager settles in a win. Otherwise, you will be able to redeem the $1,500 first bet offer when you register your account.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Provides 2 Welcome Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL Second Chance Scorer, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Both of these promos are easy to use, but the $150 bonus has an important caveat, so let’s run through how you can redeem this offer.

You can place your $10 on any market on BetMGM Sportsbook but knowing that you have to win your bet to get the bonus, it would be wise to look at several markets across the sportsbook. So, instead of a moneyline bet on the Panthers-Oilers game, you might want to look at some prop markets, either for that game or perhaps an MLB game taking place on Friday.

Once you place that $10 bet, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets to use within the next week.

For the $1,500 safety, you can bet up to that amount knowing that BetMGM will credit your stake back to you if your wager loses. Let’s say in this case you bet $1,000 on the Panthers winning Game 2. If that happens, you will get a large payout. If the Oilers win Game 2, you will get your $1,000 stake back in the form of a bonus.

As with the $150 offer, any bonuses you receive with the $1,500 first bet safety net will be valid to be used in the next week.

Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Click here to start the registration process. You will be asked to enter basic personal information, like your name, address, age, email, etc. Enable location settings to ensure you get the right promo. In this stage, you will want to enter the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to redeem the welcome offer you are eligible for.

Next, you will have to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. This will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Sportsbook In-App Offers

When you are all set up with your new account, BetMGM Sportsbook has other promos to take advantage in addition to your welcome offer. You can claim parlay boosts, which can be used on the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB and more.

BetMGM also often runs the second chance scorer promotion. This applies to both NBA and NHL games. When you place a first field goal scorer or first goal scorer bet, if that player ends up scoring second, you will get your stake back in cash if you claim this offer.

With the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final underway, this is a great time for new users to redeem the BetMGM bonus code offer and take advantage of other opportunities within the app.