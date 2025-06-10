BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Bonus for U.S. Open, MLB, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure one of the two welcome offers for Tuesday's MLB slate. You can get a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet safety depending on your location when you click here and complete the sign-up process.





Tuesday is an off day for both the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final, but MLB games like Yankees-Royals, Tigers-Orioles, Cubs-Phillies and Dodgers-Padres present plenty of opportunities for new users to take advantage of this welcome offer.

If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will have the chance to win $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager. Users in other states will receive the $1,500 first bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP for MLB Tuesday Games

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos U.S. Open Odds Boost Token, Daily Boost Tokens, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

To win the $150 in bonus bets, you need to place a $10 winning wager when you start your account. This $10 bet can be placed on any market across BetMGM Sportsbook. The odds do not matter here, so you should look at available markets to find one you think is likely to settle as a win.

You could bet on a starting pitcher to record a certain number of strikeouts or a batter to record a hit. This type of prop bet might be a better option than a standard moneyline or spread bet, which can be harder to predict.

With the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager up to that amount knowing that you will get your stake back if you lose. Maybe you want to bet $750 on the Orioles to beat the Tigers on Tuesday. If the Orioles win, you will receive a large cash payout. If they lose, you will receive your $750 back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

BetMGM MLB Tuesday Parlays

Once you are signed up with your new BetMGM Sportsbook account, you will be able to wager on popular same game parlays for Tuesday’s MLB games and perhaps use one of the odds boost promos. Below are some popular pre-made parlays for Tuesday’s games:

Guardians moneyline vs. Reds, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana EACH over 0.5 RBI (+650)

Ian Happ over 0.5 hits AND over 0.5 RBI, Pete Crow-Armstrong over 0.5 hits AND over 0.5 RBI (+550)

Aaron Judge over 1.5 hits, Bobby Witt Jr. over 1.5 hits, over 8.5 total runs in Yankees vs. Royals (+850)

Blue Jays moneyline vs. Cardinals, Bo Bichette over 1.5 hits, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over 1.5 hits (+700)

Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer

Click here to start the sign-up process and secure the welcome offer that you are eligible for. Enter the bonus code WTOP150 along with basic personal information to secure your account. Enabling location settings on your device will ensure you receive the offer you are eligible for.

Make an initial deposit with your preferred payment method. A credit card, debit card or several other options will work. The initial deposit should cover your first wager with BetMGM.

Use any bonus bets you receive from BetMGM within the next seven days before they expire.