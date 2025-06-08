BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Bonus for MLB, NBA Finals Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new sportsbook account by using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. You can win $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 bet on any market or receive a $1,500 first bet offer depending on your location. Click here to start the sign-up process and get this promo today.





The Pacers pulled off yet another historic comeback in Game 1 on Thursday, with Tyrese Haliburton hitting a game-winning shot with 0.3 left. As the Thunder try to respond in Game 2 on Sunday, this is a perfect chance for you to redeem the welcome offer that you qualify for.

If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer. Users in other states will qualify for the $1,500 first bet safety.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Delivers $150 Reward Opportunity

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, NBA Second Chance Scorer, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

If you qualify for the $150 bonus offer, you must place a winning $10 bet to receive the reward. Knowing this caveat, you should make sure you are making your $10 wager on something you feel confident will settle as a win.

Maybe you want to bet on the Pacers-Thunder game. It might be smarter to bet on a prop bet, as a moneyline, spread or over/under bet might be riskier when it comes to winning or losing.

The same is the case for MLB games. Betting on a player to record a certain number of strikeouts or hits might be easier to predict than the winner of a game.

If you qualify for the $1,500 first bet safety net, you can bet up to that amount of money and get your stake back if your wager loses. Maybe you put something like $750 on the Pacers to win Game 2. If they do so, you will get a large payout. If the Thunder win, you will get your $750 stake back in a bonus to use later.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Start the sign-up process by clicking here and entering the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to secure the offer you are eligible for. Enter basic personal information, like your name, age, address, email, etc.

Utilize a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make your initial deposit on your new account. This will cover your first wager to take advantage of the promo you receive.

Bonus bets you receive will expire seven days after they are credited to your account.