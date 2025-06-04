BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, Oilers-Panthers, NBA Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as MLB’s Wednesday games. New users will get a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net when the click here and create their account.





The offer you receive depends on your location. New users in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) will have the chance to win $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager. Users in other locations will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Gives 2 Welcome Offers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NHL Odds Boost Token, NHL Second Chance Scorer, MLB Daily Swing, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Both othese offers are simple to use. The $150 bonus has an important caveat, so let’s go through that offer first.

You must win your initial $10 bet to get the $10 in bonus bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. You could bet on the Panthers-Oilers game, but it might be wise to stay away from any moneyline bets. You could dig deeper and look at player prop markets for this game, or any of the MLB games taking place on Wednesday.

The $1,500 first bet offer is simple. You can bet up to that amount knowing that you will be able to get your stake back if you lose. Let’s say you are a Panthers fan and want to put something like $800 on them to win the game. If Florida does win, you will secure a large payout. If Edmonton wins, you will get your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus.

If you do receive any bonus bets with either offer, make sure to use them within seven days after you get them. They will expire after that period of time.

Odds, Preview for Panthers-Oilers Game 1

The Panthers and Oilers are playing for the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row, and this figures to be another close series. This time, the Oilers have home-ice advantage, and that plays into why they are slightly favored in Game 1. Below is the spread, total and moneyline odds for Wednesday’s game:

Panthers: +1.5 (-225) / O6 (-120) / +110

Oilers: -1.5 (+185) / U6 (+100) / -130

Register New Account with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

To get started with your new member offer, just click here and go through the registration process. Make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure the welcome offer you are eligible for. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, age, address, etc. Enable location settings on your device to ensure you receive the welcome offer you are eligible for.

The next step is to set up a payment method and make your first deposit on your new account. This first deposit will enable you to make your initial wager with either offer. From there, just go through the steps to take advantage of the promo you receive.